BREAKING: DSS hands over wanted Maina to EFCC

On 6:59 pmIn Newsby

Soni Daniel – Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) today handed over the former Chairman of the defunct Presidential Pension Reforms Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

A top source in EFCC confirmed to Vanguard that Maina was being questioned on various aspects of alleged financial crimes and contract scams committed during his tenure.

Maina was arrested by the DSS earlier this week in an undisclosed hotel, where he had gone to lodge with his son, who reportedly pulled a gun against DSS operatives when they went to arrest him.

Details later…

 

