Breaking: 6 students, 2 teachers kidnapped from Kaduna school

Ben Agande Kaduna.

Armed men Invaded the Engravers College at kakau daji in kakau village of gwagwada district in Chikun local government of Kaduna state in the early hours of Thursday and left with six students a d two teachers.

The incidence which was said to have occurred on 3rd October,2019 about 12:05 am has left the school in fears.

Details of the incidence are still being awaited but officials of the school and some security sources confirmed the incidence to Vanguard.

Details shortly…