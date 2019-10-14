Borno govt. plants 11,500 trees to address erosion, deforestation

The Borno Government said it had planted about 11,500 trees to effectively address the problems of deforestation and erosion bedeviling the state capital.

The Commissioner of Environment, Alhaji Kabor Wanori, disclosed this on Sunday while launching a tree planting exercise in the Bulumkutu area in Maiduguri metropolis.

Wanori said that the exercise was aimed at increasing the adaptive capacity toward reducing the negative impact of flooding and erosion on the populace.

He said that poor attitude of people toward land usage which included drainage blockage, poor layout, and planning of settlement which could prevent the free flow of water along waterways were among major causes of flooding in the state.

Wanori said that assorted trees which included moringa oleifera, baobab, mango, eucalyptus, guava, cashew, neem, pawpaw, and tamarind, were planted in University of Maiduguri, Bulumkutu Tsallake, Dala Sandari, Polo Ground and Umarari areas in the metropolis.

The commissioner, however, reiterated the determination of the government toward promoting a safe, healthy and conducive environment for the general populace.

