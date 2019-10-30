Board composition: Group urges multinationals to emulate MTN

By Henry Ojelu

A non-governmental organisation, Business Renaissance Group, BRG has urged multinational corporations to emulate telecom firm MTN Nigeria by ensuring good representation of Nigerians on their Board of Directors.

Speaking during a media conference in Lagos, president of the organisation, Mazi Omife Omife, underscored the need for adherence to the tenets of brotherhood and corporate inclusion in the appointment of key officials by multinationals operating in the country.

Omife noted that the nation’s recent corporate history is replete with some of the best-known and respected corporations that have operated within the shores of Nigeria for as long as 50 years yet membership of their boards are skewed in favour of non-Nigerians.

Omife stated that the recent reconstitution of the board of directors of MTN Nigeria is a veritable example of how best to appreciate local human resource.

He applauded the appointment of the likes of Dr Ernest Ndukwe, Mrs Omobola Johnson and Mrs Ifueko Okauru to the Board of MTN Nigeria.

Omife pointed out that the inclusion of Mrs Johnsons and Okauru demonstrates gender sensitivity in a most noble manner that is devoid of mere tokenism that stem from affirmative action because the two Nigerian women rank among the brightest and most accomplished Nigerians.

Omife contended that, taken as a whole, the appointment affirms MTN’s belief in the capacity of Nigerians thereby engendering faith and trust in Nigeria and its citizens.

“It also showcases Nigeria as a country blessed with abundant human capital and underscores the truism implicit in the patriotic refrain of brand Nigeria pay offline ‘good people, great nation”.

Omife ruled out any possibility of conflict of interest in the appointments of these eminent Nigerians insisting that the appointment in no way detracts from equity and fairness.

“Their appointment is indeed a masterstroke by a visionary multinational corporation to harness the best of available local talent to further the ends of its noble objectives, which, all things considered, will serve the best interest of Nigeria and Nigerians”, he said.

Insisting that the appointment in no way ran foul of any known law, Omife reaffirmed BRG unequivocal support for the creation of a level playing field and enabling operating environment for businesses to thrive and prosper.

To ensure that the country derives maximum benefits from the MTN Nigeria example of injecting outstanding Nigerian talents to its board of directors, he implored other multinationals operating in Nigeria to follow this very good example.