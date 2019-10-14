Bayelsa Guber: PDP sets to launch Operation Wind Up APC

Samuel Oyadongha – Yenagoa

Ahead of November 16, 2019 governorship election, the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) has concluded plan to launch ‘Operation Wind Up All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Bayelsa state.

This is just as Governor Seriake Dickson called on the people of the state to reject the ticket of the APC in the coming election as the party is fielding what he described as incompetent candidates.

Addressing the mammoth crowd of party faithful at the official opening of the PDP Campaign Office/Secretariat in Yenagoa the governor called on the people of the state to resist the attempt by the APC to take the state back to Egypt.

According to him, the forthcoming governorship poll is not only about Senator Douye Diri, the PDP flagbearer but about the future of the state and the Ijaw nation as a whole.

The governor noted that after 5 years in office, the APC has failed to put in place critical infrastructure in the state but has only succeeded in promoting instability in the communities.

His words: “The election is not about me but about the future of the state. Senator Douye Diri is a symbol of what we have to do to keep our state within the boundaries of sanity.

“Now, 5 years after, we know they have nothing to offer us in Bayelsa. Have they built any school, road, hospital, have they even built peace and security?

“The only thing to show is the invasion of our communities, which have been destabilized.

“Nobody should be perturbed, about party leaders defecting. They are leaving because of money and fake promises.

The APC doesn’t mean well even for the leaders who are leaving. The defeat APC will suffer will shock them.

“The election is about us and the future of our children.

We are going to launch, ‘Operation wind up the APC in Bayelsa.’ A government by the APC has grave implications.”

While urging members of the PDP to remain steadfast, he stressed the significance of protecting the party’s platform, which he said had produced countless state and national political appointees including Vice president and president of the country.

Dickson who expressed confidence in Senator Diri as a worthy successor said he would personally chair the PDP Campaign team just as Chief Timipre Sylva has emerged Chairman of his party’s campaign organisation.

In his remarks, the PDP governorship candidate, Senator Douye Diri said the upcoming election would be between those who are knowledgeable and those who lack it.

Senator Diri decried the alliance of the Federal Government and oil firms who are depriving the state and the Niger Delta region in spite of the immense contributions from the area.

He stressed that, when elected into office, his administration would engage the oil companies for a better deal for the people.

According to him, “We are demanding more allocation, a fairer process of revenue allocation. We want a Governor that can communicate effectively and relate well with the international community. We are not going to communicate in Ijaw, let the campaign be issue-based.”

Also speaking, Chairman of the state PDP, Mr. Moses Cleopas, described the ticket of Senator Diri and Lawrence Ewhrudjakpor as experienced, which has the capacity to deliver the dividends of democracy.

Mr. Cleopas who also inaugurated the various campaign organs for the election, charged them to effectively mobilize people at the grassroots towards winning the governorship election.

In his acceptance speech as Director-General of the PDP Campaign team, Dr. Nimbofa Ayawei said the campaigns will be issue-based and expressed optimism that Bayelsans would elect the best candidate.

Dr. Ayawei urged the party’s members and supporters to carry the message of the PDP to all nooks and crannies of the state to enable the party to achieve victory on election day.

In their separate remarks, defectors from the APC, Hon. Alaowei Jonah Opukeme and Mr. Dick Debekeme said they and their supporters have decided to return to the Umbrella party.

“I was a PDP man but was deceived to go to the APC. For over 48 months, we couldn’t attract any trunk A road to the state. There are so many such roads outside this place, why can’t they give us one?

You shouldn’t be deceived by the APC, governance has implications. It has an impact on your state and the future of your children.”

