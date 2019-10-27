Bayelsa Guber: Jonathan backs Diri, meets PDP governors

Rules out working for APC

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Nigeria’s immediate past President, Goodluck Jonathan has endorsed Senator Duoye Diri, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate for the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa state.

The endorsement came shortly after Dr.Jonathan met behind closed doors with governors elected on the platform of the PDP in Abuja on Friday.

The meeting which held at the Abuja residence of the former President had Dr. Jonathan asking a rhetorical question: “How can I be working for the All Progressives Congress, APC, when I am a frontline stakeholder and a father of the PDP?”

The meeting was attended by Governors Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Darius Ishaku (Taraba) and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state. Director General of tur PDP Governors Forum Osaru Onaiwu represented the forum at the meeting.

Jonathan’s decision to clear the air is not unconnected with social media reports in recent times linking him with forming an alliance with the APC ahead of the November poll.

It was not clear however if the six governors facilitated the endorsement as it was alleged that Dickson frustrated the ambition of Jonathan’s preferred candidate for the plum job.

Since his emergence as PDP governorship flag bearer, Diri had allegedly sought Jonathan’s blessings with little success.

But when the PDP governors mobilised to meet Jonathan and sought for his endorsement of Diri, the former President obliged, Vanguard gathered.