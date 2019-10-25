Bauchi, UNESCO partner to boost access to quality education

By Charles Agwam

Governor Bala Mohammed has solicited the support of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization UNESCO towards blocking gaps and inadequacies in the education sector in Bauchi state.

The governor told newsmen that the purpose of the visit was to forge new frontiers to boost access to education in the state, after a closed-door session with UNESCO officials.

He said that he requested the organization to assist his government in its proposed education summit, which he claimed was designed to find a lasting solution to the challenges facing the sector.

The governor acknowledged the implementation of UNESCO’s ‘Meet the Learner Approach’ projection where 50 thousand women and girls were trained on various skills to enable them to contribute to the advancement of their communities.

“I and my team are here to seek partnership with UNESCO to boost access to quality education in Bauchi state. I have thanked them for what they are already doing to empower women and girls in our communities. We want them to do more to enable more people to has to access to quality education.

“We also want to ask for their support to enable us to host an education summit in Bauchi. The summit would be geared towards finding solutions to challenges facing the education sector,” he said.

Earlier, the UNESCO Regional Director for West Africa, Mr. Ydo Yao who disclosed that Bauchi State is one of the priority states of the interventions of UNESCO, said the visit was to discuss with the governor the future of the organization’s activities in the state.

Mr. Yao assured the governor of their support to his administration while he applauded him for the efforts so far made towards improving the standard of education in the state.

