Bauchi governor constitutes panel to probe ghost workers

By Charles Agwam

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed has constituted a 17-man committee to investigate the alleged salary payment of ghost workers in the state.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media to the governor, Muktar Gidado who disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Bauchi on Monday, said Senator Adamu Gumba was appointed as Chairman of the committee.

Gidado listed members of the committee to include; the governor’s Special Adviser on Civil Service, Abdon Dalla Gin, a representative of the State Civil Service Commission, representative of the State Accountant General, Chairman, Bauchi State House of Assembly Committee on Public Service, Executive Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board, and Executive Chairman, Primary Healthcare Development Agency.

Others he said are, representative of the Auditor General from the state and local government areas, representative of the State Commissioner of Police, representative of the Director, Department of State Services, State NLC Chairman, and State TUC Chairman.

The rest, according to the governor’s media aide are, the State Chairman, Negotiation Joint Council, State Chairman Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, State Chairman, Nigeria Union of Teachers while Director Establishment, Office of the Head of Civil Service will serve as Secretary of the Committee.

He added that the terms of reference for the committee are to ascertain whether those without the BVN are bonafide staff and pensioners of the state government and to identify why they were being paid without the Bank Verification Numbers.

Other terms of reference for the committee is to identify government and bank officials involved in the perpetration of these infractions and recommend appropriate sections against the officials.

“In the course of its assignment, the committee should recommend to the state government for the payment of their salaries and pensions those cleared as having duly authentic BVN and make any recommendations incidental to their assignment.

“The committee is mandated to submit its report within two weeks. We encourage all affected civil servants and pensioners to support the committee to ensure a hitch-free and timely completion of the assignment,” he said.

vanguard