Aviation and tourism’s share to UAE GDP seen at $128bn in 20-years

The share of the aviation and tourism sector in United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) economy will be more than double in the next two decades to 128 billion dollars.

An official of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said this on Tuesday.

Currently, they contribute 47.4 billion dollars to the UAE’s gross domestic product (GDP), accounting for 13 per cent of its GDP, said Mohammad Albakri, regional Vice President of Africa and Middle East at an IATA event.

“UAE’s aviation and tourism market is likely to support 1.4 million jobs in the next 20 years, from 800,000 jobs now,“ he said.

UAE is home to two of the biggest global airlines, Emirates and Etihad.

Vanguard Nigeria News