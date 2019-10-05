By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

**Mount Heavy Artillery/Armoured Patrols at Muna Province.

The Nigerian Army said on Saturday that following credible reports that some Boko Haram terrorists/criminals, at about 1 am on Thursday 3rd of October 2019, stormed Muna Province, a community which lies along the road linking Maiduguri to Mafa, Dikwa, Ngala, and Kalabalge Local Government Areas of Borno State, troops of Nigerian Army Operation Lafiya Dole were quickly deployed to the troubled community to restore sanity, order and peace.

A statement by Col Sagir Musa, Acting Director, Army Public Relations said, “Upon noticing the artillery vehicles and Armoured Personnel Carriers approaching Muna Province, the marauders withdrew from the community and took to their heels.

“As a result, the troops engaged in hot pursuit of the fleeing bandits after dislodging them from the community.

“Accordingly, troops swiftly dominated the area and further mounted patrol after liberating the community from the marauders.

“Credible intelligence revealed that the ‘insurgents’ are desperately in need for food items and other basic necessities, which are acutely lacking due to effective blockade tactic occasioned by the recently introduced super camp concept of operation into the mission area.

“As a result of the blockade, bandits are resorting to attacking vulnerable communities and areas desperately craving for food and other necessities of life.

“Similarly, following reports that terrorists have attacked and started burning houses in Mifa community in Chibok LGA, troops of Sector 3, Operation Lafiya Dole have equally stormed the area, flushed out the criminals (who run away for their useless life) and restored order in Mifa village.

“The security forces, upon receiving the distress call on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at about 2000pm, swiftly mobilized and stormed the village, chasing away the terrorists.

“At the moment, heavy patrols are ongoing at both Muna Province and several communities in Chibok and the situation has been normalized.

“Residents of the areas who fled during the Boko haram terrorists’ attacks have so far returned to their homes.”

