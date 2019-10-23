Atiku’s son makes Adamawa commissioner nominees’ list

Adamu Atiku, son of former vice president of Nigeria and PDP presidential candidate has been nominated by Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri and 22 others as commissioners.

The list was disclosed before the house of assembly on Wednesday in a session presided over by Speaker Aminu Iya-Abbas.

PDP secretary in the state, Abdullahi Prambe, also made the list.

Atiku’s loyalists, Ibrahim Mijinyawa and Umaru Daware, who resigned their position as commissioners under former Governor Muhammadu Bindow’s administration and defected to the PDP, were also nominated.

Speaking on the list, house committee chairman on information, Japhet Kefas, said no date had been fixed for their screening.

“The house will decide next week on a date for their screening,” Kefas said.

The assembly had on Tuesday approved the list of 40 special advisers for the governor.

