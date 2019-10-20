ASUU mobilises members against FG over IPPIS

By Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has started mobilising its members against the federal government over planned imposition Integrated Personnel Payroll System (IPPIS).

The leaders of the Union had summoned an emergency National Executive Council meeting of the Union where they agreed that the leadership of the Union at university levels should begin mobilisation of members across the country for an action against President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

President Mohammadu Buhari had reportedly directed that any worker not on the IPPIS would no longer receive salary.

The Chairman, University of Ibadan Chapter Professor Deji Omole, said yesterday that the union was not against accountability but would resist attempt by the government to violate existing laws and autonomy of the University.

According to Omole, ASUU has offered to help the federal government design the appropriate template that will factor in the peculiarities of university lecturers in the IPPIS but the government seems bent on using the world-bank designed exploitative template.

The ASUU boss said the template designed by government plans to enslave intellectuals as it does not make provisions for payment of arrears of promotion, study leave allowance, responsibility allowance among others.

According to him, the federal government template was designed to phase out university lecturers who are above 60 years which is against the new policy where professors retire at 70 years.

Omole further alleged that the Buhari led government had consistently demonstrated his hatred for public funded universities by introducing many illegal policies that negatively affected the smooth running of the universities.

The ASUU boss noted that FG has also failed to honour any policy that that will improve the quality education in Nigeria.

“Forceful imposition of IPPIS on university workers is a violation of the university autonomy act. It is therefore illegal. While ASUU is not against accountability on the part of the university administrators government should not be allowed to destroy public universities in its purported claims of fighting corruption. Our members should remained focus and committed in our struggles to protect public university education by resisting forceful imposition of IPPIS on university workers,” he said.