Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

ASUU mobilises members against FG over IPPIS

On 7:25 pmIn Newsby

 By Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

 

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has started mobilising its members against the federal government over planned  imposition Integrated Personnel Payroll System (IPPIS).

The leaders of the Union had summoned an emergency National Executive Council meeting of the Union where they agreed that the leadership of the Union at university levels should begin mobilisation of members across the country for an action against President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

ASUU

President Mohammadu Buhari had reportedly directed that any worker not on the IPPIS would no longer receive salary.

Group flays Umahi’s decision to establish herders’ settlement in Ebonyi(Opens in a new browser tab)

The Chairman, University of Ibadan Chapter Professor Deji Omole, said yesterday that the union was not against accountability but would resist attempt by the government to violate existing laws and autonomy of the University.

According to Omole, ASUU has offered to help the federal government design the appropriate template that will factor in the peculiarities of university lecturers in the IPPIS but the government seems bent on using the world-bank designed exploitative template.

The ASUU boss said the template designed by government plans to enslave intellectuals as it does not make provisions for payment of arrears of promotion, study leave allowance, responsibility allowance among others.

According to him, the federal government template was designed to phase out university lecturers who are above 60 years which is against the new policy where professors retire at 70 years.

Omole further alleged that the Buhari led government had consistently demonstrated his hatred for public funded universities by introducing many illegal policies that negatively affected the smooth running of the universities.

The ASUU boss noted that FG has also failed to honour any policy  that that will improve the quality education in Nigeria.

“Forceful imposition of IPPIS on university workers is a violation of the university  autonomy act. It is therefore illegal.  While ASUU is not against accountability on the part of the university administrators government should not be allowed to destroy public universities in its purported claims of fighting corruption.  Our members should remained focus and committed in our struggles to protect public university education by resisting forceful  imposition of IPPIS on university workers,” he said.

 

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.