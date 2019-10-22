ASUU exonerates members from exam fraud in UI

By Ola Ajayi

ACADEMIC Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Ibadan Chapter has said none of its members was involved in examination malpractices in the Distance Learning Centers(DLC).

The Chairman, ASUU UI, Professor Deji Omole said contrary to earlier reports, the suspects arrested and being quizzed by the DSS in connection with the exam fraud were non-academic staff in the technical unit of the DLC.

Giving more vivid explanation, Omole noted that seven non-academic staff of distance learning center of the institution were picked up by the DSS last week Thursday over their alleged involvement in aiding and abeting examination malpractices and compromising the integrity of examinations.

Omole maintained that academic staff had not been fingered or linked to the fraud and no one should drag them into it.

The ASUU boss who stated the union is not against punishing anyone linked to the fraud, stressed that apart from the University committee, ASUU has a standing committee on ethics and standard dealing with ethical and unethical issues.

He took exception to a situation that his members would be mentioned in an issue they were not involved.