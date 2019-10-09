Association urges residents to provide information on criminals to security agencies

The Hadejia Emirate Development Association in Jigawa on today urged members of the public to always provide security operatives with credible information that will aid crime prevention and control.

This call is contained in a statement signed by the chairman of the association, Alhaji Abdu Sarki-Kafinta, and issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Hadejia.

He noted that efforts of the police at tackling the upsurge in crime would be more effective if residents assisted them with the necessary support and cooperation.

“ Following our recent emergency meeting, we wish to express our concern over the rampant cases of burglary, banditry, armed robbery, among others, within the emirate.

“ However, it is important to recognize the efforts of security operatives in dealing with the menace, and also the need for all of us to assist in exposing criminals and their hideouts.

“ Gone are the days that security is left in the hands of security personnel alone; some people in our communities need to support them to serve us better,” he said.

Sarki-Kafinta also appealed to local government councils and wealthy individuals, to provide vehicles to the police to intensify patrols, especially at night.

The chairman, however, urged the police to dedicate themselves to duty, fish out bad eggs in their midst, and protect the lives and property of the people.

He called on farmers and herdsmen to always embrace dialogue in resolving conflict among them, and avoid taking law into their own hands.

