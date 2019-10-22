APC not ready for peaceful election in Bayelsa – Diri

Samuel Oyadongha and Emem Idio

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 16 election in Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, said on Tuesday the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not ready for a peaceful election in the state.

Diri said the recent activities of APC members and their threats to PDP supporters were indication of their plots to compromise the election.

He spoke in Yenagoa when he received the delegations of the British High Commission and the United States Embassy Office in Nigeria.

The PDP candidate said the party is firmly rooted in Bayelsa and would not engage in violence to win the election.

He said: “We don’t want violence. An election is not a war, you don’t need a gun. We are ready for a peaceful, free and fair election, unlike our main opponent. APC is not ready for election. They are banking on violence, they want to use federal might, military, and police. They are planning to write the results.

“We are also calling on INEC and the security agents to remain neutral in the election. INEC must help Nigeria democracy to grow. The Osun and Kano elections are still fresh in our memory. PDP clearly won that election but for the inconclusiveness introduced by INEC to give victory to the APC.

“In Bayelsa, PDP has 19 members out of 24 in the state Assembly. We have 105 councilors, eight elected local government chairmen. Even the Senate seat APC won in the last election was compromised. We all know what they did. Even the two seats in the House of Representatives in Brass/Nembe and Southern Ijaw. That is not democracy.”

The PDP candidate appealed to the British and US envoys to beam their searchlight on the election.

The US Consul-General, Claire Pierangelo and Leader of the British High Commission team, Sarabjit Singh, said they were in the state to advocate peaceful election by meeting with leading candidates in the poll.

Pierangelo said the US Embassy would raise an election observer team to monitor the conduct of the election across the state, adding that they will support relevant stakeholders to achieve credible poll.

Vanguard