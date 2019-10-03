Another 161 stranded Nigerians from Libya arrive Nigeria

By Bose Adelaja

Another batch of 161 stranded Nigerians from Libya, yesterday, arrived the Cargo Wing of Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos State.

This increased the figure of Nigeria Returnees from Libya to 322 within a space of 72 hours.

The Returnees comprises men, women and children who voluntarily returned from Sabha, a city that is about 774 kilometres to Tripoli, the Libyan Capital aboard the Al Buraq Air with flight number UZ389/03 and registration number 5A-WAC at about 4:10 pm.

After profiling, the Lagos Territorial Officer of NEMA, Alhaji Idris Abubakar Muhammed who received the Returnees on behalf of the Director General gave the break down of the Returnees as 62 adults female, 18 female children and 11 female infants along with 48 adult males, 14 male children and 8 infants male in the Voluntary Assisted Repatriation by International Organisation for Migration IOM, and special assistance from European Union with funds for the evacuation and reintegration of the Returnees.

One of the Returnee Adaeze Nweze from Imo State claimed that she left Nigeria in 2015 due to hardship without the consent of her husband.

The mother of three said the journey to Libya costs her about N1.6m paid to an agent.

The Returnee who was pregnant at that time said she had tried to abort the pregnancy on six occasions but this did not work out after which she gave birth to a set of twins though one of the babies, a boy later died.

She urged Nigerian Government to find a way of blocking the chances of Nigerians who travelled through unapproved routes. She said, ” Libya journey usually costs about N3m and many Nigerians girls are killed. I witnessed a situation where 10 of my friends were killed with guns and buried. In the forest. I am in serious pains, because a boy, Gift, who happened to be the only child of his parents were killed and the parents are unaware of his untimely death.,”

Vanguard Nigeria News