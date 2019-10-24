Anger as secret cult clash casualties are buried in Cross River

By Emma Una, Calabar

There was palpable anger in the Osokom community in Boki Local Government Area in central Cross River State on Wednesday evening when four youths hacked to death during cults clash on Monday were buried.

Many residents wore mournful looks while some women wailed uncontrollably as the four bodies were removed from the mortuary and buried by the various families.

Some of the villagers told Vanguard that cult clashes have become a regular occurrence in the community and the lives of many youths are being cut short through violence.

The chief of the community, Dan Osokom said many meetings have been convened by leaders of the community to educate the young men on the dangers of cultism yet many of them still find a member of cult groups attractive.

“We have done everything a community should do to enthrone peace and brotherly love among the youths but once in a while some of them resort to violence over truffle issues like girlfriend squabbles which is uncalled for”

He said the community has appealed to the government to take drastic measures against those found to be perpetrating violence in the area.

“Since the police always release those arrested on bail, we have called on the authorities to ensure that there is a change of approach when next they are apprehended”.

A girl in the village, Ann Ogar lamented the senseless killings expressing fears that if it continues, the ladies in the village will have no one to marry.

” I am tired of what is going on in this community. If the situation persists, then those of us who are yet to marry will have to look elsewhere because there will be no more young people to marry “.

She said the entire place is quiet now as those who survived the attack have since disappeared to hide in other places.

DSP Irene Ugbo, Public Relations Officer for the Cross River Police Command says normalcy has returned to the area and police is combing the village to ensure that everyone involved in the crisis is attested ” If you go to Lagos, Abuja and other cities now, most of those who fought here on Monday are hibernating there. I mean graduates who should be thinking of better things to do are just roaming there.”