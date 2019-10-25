Anambra to employ 200 physically challenged — Official

The Anambra Government will soon employ no fewer than 200 physically challenged into the state civil service, an aide to the governor said on Friday.

Gov. Willie Obiano’s Special Adviser on Disability Matters, Mr Chuks Ezewuzie, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka.

“The state government has concluded plans to engage employable persons with disability in Anambra into various ministries, to contribute to its development,” he said.

According to him, the governor has given a voice to the disability community both in the state executive council and other sectors of the economy, more than any other government.

Ezewuzie said that the state government had more plans for the success and well-being of the special persons in the state, and the governor had always approved any action that would directly benefit them.

“Obiano is collaborating with the Export Promotion Council, and has concluded plans on exporting hand-made crafts produced by the physically challenged, to boost the economy of the state,” he said.

The aide said that the posture of the state government had contributed so much to the welfare of persons with a disability, to harness the ability in disability and to discourage them from begging.

“There is a lot of reduction in persons with disability engaging in street begging in the state,” Ezewuzie said.

He said that the government had empowered many physically challenged with laptops, sewing machines, grinding machines, tape recorders, gas cookers, among others, to break out of poverty.

Ezewuzie said that Obiano was the first governor to sign the Disability Rights Bill into law, and had remained a disability-friendly personality.

“Our governor is committed to empowering citizens with disabilities, to enable them to live independent lives,” the aide said.

