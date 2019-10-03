Breaking News
Translate

Alagba, 344-year-old tortoise dies in Ogbomoso

On 8:38 pmIn Newsby

By Ola Ajayi

IBADANA 344-year-old tortoise, said to be the oldest in Africa, has died in the palace of the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi.

The tortoise died yesterday, after a brief illness.

According to the Private Secretary to Oba Oyewumi, Toyin Ajamu, who broke the news, the tortoise which had turned Ogbomoso to a tourism centre would be missed greatly.

He said the tortoise, which was popularly called Alagba (elderly) had lived in the palace for centuries, saying “the tortoise played host to many monarchs in Ogbomoso in the past.

Alagba

Alagba became popular because Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, Soun of Ogbomosoland, used his personal resources to cater for her well being.

Premier League: Three things we learnt(Opens in a new browser tab)

“The tortoise had two staff members of the palace dedicated to her. They provide food, health support and other logistics, so as to make sure she gets the best

treatment.

“Often times, Kabiyesi shares great moments with Alagba. On a daily basis, Alagba had tourists visiting her from different parts of the world. The palace household, Ogbomoso community and stakeholders in the tourism sector are mourning Alagba’s passage.”

The palace secretary added that plans were underway to embalm Alagba’s body for historical records.

 

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.