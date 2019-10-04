Representing Bodega World Music and its mission, international Afro-beats singer, Ms.Bodega, her artiste and rising Saxophonist, Connell Thompson, known for his Afro-beat vibes, performed the Ghanaian anthem and the President’s favorite song ‘Oye’ for Ghana President, Nana Akufo-Addo, dignitaries and other celebrities, in support of the Foundation of Orthopedics and Complex Spine (FOCOS) Charity Ball, meant to raise funds for Spinal Surgeries in Africa; an event where the President received a Humanitarian award on behalf of the Republic of Ghana.

The 2019 FOCOS (Foundation of Orthopedics and Complex Spine) NYC GALA was held on Monday, Sep 23, 2019, at the renowned 583 Park Avenue event centre in Manhattan. Among the attendees were FOCOS Founder, Dr Oheneba Boachie-Adjei, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Mayor Ras Baraka of Newark, New Jersey, Ghanaian actor, Boris Kodjoe and celebrity designer Kwaku Bediako of ‘Chocolate Clothing’.

Ms.Bodega, an Israeli-New Yorker of Moroccan/Spanish descent spends a lot of time in Africa and has collaborated with many top African artistes, both for her own music as well as producing projects for top international artists. After her success with her song, Watta, featuring Nigerian’s legendary reggae/dancehall singer, Timaya, her most recent single, Shoko, features four top African artistes from different regions including Nigeria’s own CDQ and Toby Grey, BM from Congo, and Fanicko from Benin Republic.

Her upcoming single features BET award-winning star Eddy Kenzo from Uganda, produced by Nigerian super producer, Young D.

Speaking on her conscious effort to bridge cultures with her music, she said: “During United Nation’s week in New York City, there were many events in support of Africa and beyond. As part of our mission to consistently bridge cultures and continents through music, we were very happy to attend and support this great cause and many others.

“It was a great honour to meet President Nana-Akufo and his lovely wife Rebecca and we hope to continue to collaborate with Ghana and Africa as a whole. It was an honour to attend the event with so many great people and to share the beautiful giving spirit in the room. We were very inspired by founder Dr Boachie-Adjei’s choice to dedicate his life to this cause and we will continue to support how we can,” she added.

