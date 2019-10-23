By Lawani Mikairu

As Air Peace airline marks its fifth year into the Nigeria aviation sector, the airline has reiterated its commitment to the safety and comfort of its customers. The commitment was made today by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Air Peace, Barrister Allen Onyema, who described Air Peace as a “multi-country airline”.

Onyema said that it has been five years of steady progress and that the airline’s vision of “creating seamless connections and network options” for its domestic, regional and international markets, is being achieved. He also expressed gratitude to every stakeholder that has supported the airline since inception and promised more improved air transport services.

The airline celebrated its 5th Anniversary by rewarding passengers with various gifts including free tickets, souvenirs and improved in -flight refreshments.

Also speaking at the event, the Chief Operating Officer, Air Peace , Mrs Oluwatoyin Olajide, said that the airline chose to celebrate with the flying public because the airline recognises that its customers are the reason for its existence. She further said that without the customers, “there will be no Air Peace”. According to her, “the passengers are a key part of the airline’s success story, and must be celebrated”.

Olajide said : “The past five years have been laden with challenges but our loyal customers have made the journey worthwhile for us, and we owe them as well as other stakeholders immense gratitude. From seven aircraft and five routes at the launch of our operations on October 24, 2014 to 25 aircraft and 22routes, our esteemed customers have consistently supported us and now, we can boast of being Nigeria’s and West Africa’s largest airline”.

“In the area of economic empowerment, Air Peace has employed over 3,000 Nigerians while the CEO keeps executing rare corporate philanthropy. Air Peace has created thousands of direct and indirect jobs for Nigerians and expatriates without any form of discrimination”.

According to her, the airline could not have achieved all these feats without the consistent support of its valued customers. “We assure the flying public of better days ahead, as we also promise to continue improving our delivery of safe and comfortable flights”. We will continue to work harmoniously with all relevant stakeholders to drive the growth of Nigeria’s aviation industry”, Olajide said.

Vanguard