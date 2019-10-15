Agric, vocational skills: Nasarawa donates land to NDE

By David Odama – Lafia

Nasarawa State government has donated over 300 hectares of land in Karu Local Government to the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) for the establishment of vocational skills, as well as agricultural training centres.

Governor Abdullahi Sule announced the donation during the flagging off of the disbursement of loans to 500 women under the NDE Micro Enterprise Enhancement Scheme (MEES) in collaboration with the state government, in Lafia yesterday.

Gov. Sule said it is his strong belief that through the NDE programme, more people in Nasarawa will benefit, with additional training to become self-reliant and thereby break away from poverty.

The governor directed the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment, to immediately liaise with the NDE to ensure the handing over of the land to the agency.

Director-General of the NDE, Dr. Nasir Mohammed Ladan Argungu, in his speech at the event, requested for a piece of land to enable his agency to establish a vocational skills centre and agricultural training centre in Nasarawa State.

While thanking the state government for giving the NDE land to build its permanent state office, Dr. Argungu noted that Nasarawa State has a competitive advantage when it comes to agriculture, with the sector capable of employing millions of people through the value chain.

“We are pleased, pleading with His Excellency to give us a vast land so that we can create our vocational skill centre and Agric training centre in Nasarawa State,” the DG stated.

Alhaji Dauda Wase, NDE Nasarawa State Coordinator, earlier in a welcome address, said the NDE is presently running numerous programmes towards creating jobs and reduce unemployment in the country, including Nasarawa State.

Wase disclosed that in the last six months, over 1,942 people benefited from other skills acquisition and empowerment schemes of the directorate from across the 13 local government areas of the state.

He further disclosed that the directorate is about to conclude the basic business training scheme for 1000 retirees and retiring officers of Local Government Service Commission, aimed at equipping retirees with necessary business skills that will equip them to remain active and productive after public service life.

vanguard