A renowned Veterinary Doctor and agriculturist, Dr Olatunde Agbato has commended the Federal Government for the land border closure, stressing that it will pay Nigeria economically.

He said the federal government action will revive the nation’s economy and boost agricultural production.

Agbato, who bared his mind at the 2019 World Egg Day and the unveiling of three unique egg presentation innovations of FUNTUNA Egg brand in Nigeria market held in Ogere Remo in Ikenne local government area of Ogun state

According to him, the federal government mean well for the country with the current closure of the nation’s land borders, saying that it will lead the country out of economic words and launch the country to limelight among the committee of National.

He said Nigeria was not the first country to have closed its borders, printing out that China and India had one time or the other closed their borders against importation and today they are today among the world economic powers.

“China and India had at one time or the other closed their borders against importation and today, they arein world leaders in the economy”.

“We need to endure some pains for our children to enjoy later in future. Nigerians do politicise everything. If we want Nigeria to be better economically, we need to support the border closure”

I want to thank the federal government for protecting farmers through the border closure.

Agbato advised Nigerian farmers to take advantage of the border closure to boost their production, how through research and extension work

He noted that about 92million Nigerians live under the poverty level.

“As a rational business day, I will want to get my input at the least cost. Some of the inputs that are coming from outside the country such as maize are cheaper than the maize we are getting locally and maize is a very important input for livestock and poultry production”

Though I would have preferred that, but if we look at the long term implication, I would support what the Federal Government is doing. Yes, we must endure some pains to be able to get some gains. I support what the government is doing”

” Local maize and rice producers who are benefitting from the border closure should take up initiatives to add technology to their production process so that the cost of locally produced maize could be at par with what are producer outside the country.

“Our production of maize is still very low. So, we should step up our acts. Research extension people should go and see how farmers can be encouraged to produce more. We don’t need to cultivate more land, but we need to produce more from the same input”.

“We can use technology, high yielding varieties and through the normal process. You are already increasing from two to three tonnes at the same hectarage. We want to see how we can increase productivity for all our inputs – rice, maize and cassava.

We need modern technology to increase yield. When the government is closing the border, they should not just leave the farmers behind, they should help them to increase their productivity per hectare so that at the end of the day, they will be able to close the gap of demand