Again, gunmen kill one, abduct 4 in Kaduna

Ben Agande Kaduna.
Five days after gunmen kidnapped six students and two staff of the Engravers Academy in Kaduna, gunmen again killed one person and abducted four others in Angwan Barau in Chikun local government Area of the state.
The latest kidnap is coming at a time that kidnappers of the students and their teachers have allegedly upped their ransom demand from N50 MILLION to N80 Million, representing N10 Million per each of the kidnapped victims.
According to a resident of the community, the bandits arrived at about 4:00 am and shot rapidly into the air, sending panic through the community.
The resident who did not give his name because of security concerns said one person was killed while four persons, including the wife of the pastor of Godiya Baptist Church in the community, were taken away
He, however, did not say how the person was killed.
He gave the names of those abducted as Mrs Jummai Ido, the wife of the Pastor of Godiya Baptist Church Angwan Barau Udawa, Mr Luka Auta, Mr Sale Auta and Mr Yakubu Audu while Mr Ezra Haruna was killed.
The spokesman of the Kaduna state police command was yet to respond to enquiries on this story at the time of filing the report.
Meanwhile, kidnappers or the student and staff of the Engravers Academy have increased their ransom demand from N50MILLION to N80million.
According to a source in the school, the kidnappers now insist that N10MILLION must be paid for each victim before they can regain their freedom.
The source said the abductors backtracked on their earlier lump sun demand of N50MILLION to all the abducted students I stead insisting that the six students and two staff of the school should pay ten million naira each.