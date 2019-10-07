Again, gunmen kill one, abduct 4 in Kaduna

Five days after gunmen kidnapped six students and two staff of the Engravers Academy in Kaduna, gunmen again killed one person and abducted four others in Angwan Barau in Chikun local government Area of the state.

The latest kidnap is coming at a time that kidnappers of the students and their teachers have allegedly upped their ransom demand from N50 MILLION to N80 Million, representing N10 Million per each of the kidnapped victims.

According to a resident of the community, the bandits arrived at about 4:00 am and shot rapidly into the air, sending panic through the community.

The resident who did not give his name because of security concerns said one person was killed while four persons, including the wife of the pastor of Godiya Baptist Church in the community, were taken away