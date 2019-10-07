AFAN secures market for sesame farmers in Daura

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in Daura Local Government Area of Katsina State says it has secured stable market for sesame produced in the area during the current farming season.

Malam Nura Hassan, the Chairman of AFAN in the area, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Daura on Monday.

He said the state chapter of the association had recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an Italian based company on production, procurement and market for the commodity.

Hassan stressed that the company would buy the commodity from the farmers at appreciable price.

He said five designated selling points had been earmarked in Daura metropolis and called on the over 3,000 farmers who produced sesame to bring forward their produce for sale.

He said the Italian company was expected to arrive Daura this week to start buying the commodity directly from the farmers, adding that measuring method would be in a kilogram.

Hassan explained that the MoU was aimed at encouraging mass production of sesame and guaranteeing a stable market for the farmers to avoid unnecessary losses.

In a related development, the AFAN scribe, who doubles as the state Chairman of the National Association of Sorghum Producers and Marketers (NASPAM), said the association would register no fewer than 50,000 farmers in the next farming season.

He said NASPAM would conduct a sorghum farmers’ festival in Kaduna from Oct. 17.

“We invite all sorghum growers to attend a variety of activities will be lined up to showcase the importance of sorghum production,’’ he said.

NAN also reports that no fewer than 5,000 farmers in Daura local government area have keyed into the mass rice production under the Federal Government anchor borrower agricultural scheme since the inception of the programme in the last four years.

