Access bank better positioned to serve customers

Access Bank plc, commonly known as Access Bank, is a Nigerian multinational commercial bank, owned by Access Bank Group. licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria, the national banking regulator.

The bank over the years is setting standards for sustainable business practices that unleash the talents of their employees, deliver superior value to customers, and provide innovative solutions for the market.

Today, Access is the largest bank in Nigeria and Africa’s leading bank by the customer base. It is a full-service commercial bank operating through a network of more than 600 branches and service outlets, spanning three continents, 12 countries and 29 million customers.

The merger with Diamond Bank on 1 April 2019 has made Access Bank largest in Africa. In conclusion of its merger with Diamond Bank, Access Bank Plc, unveiled its new logo, signalling the commencement of a new enlarged banking entity.

According to the management, “it had received shareholders’ approval to take over rival Diamond Bank in a $235 million deal that would create Africa’s largest bank by customers. … Diamond Bank shareholders also approved the takeover.

On having two accounts with Access and Diamond, The CEO, in a statement made available to journalists, Wigwe said the two banks’ mobile application platforms will be upgraded to create a strong and formidable mobile app that will be accessible and make instantaneous settlement across Africa.

He said, “What are we doing to blend financial institutions with lifestyle products to create Africa’s biggest retail institution,” Uzoma Dozie added.

The CEO further states that some brand and products of Diamond Bank will be retained despite swallowing the name.

“Some identities will stay, Diamond Bank Xtra as a product will continue after the merger process,” the CEO assures.

With the latest development, customers can be assured of quality service, whether as a diamond or access bank customer, top-quality banking service is assured through a renewed commitment to taking banking service to global new heights.

