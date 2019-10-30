Abia govt warns school heads against illegal levies

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

Abia State government has warned school heads against imposing illegal levies on students.

It noted that students in public schools are being forced to buy books at exorbitant prices and warned that any school head found extorting students would be dealt with.

Commissioner for Education, Dr.Kanaelechi Nwangwa, who issued the warning in a statement,urged school heads who have collected such illegal levies to refund them without delay.

In his words, “It has been observed that many School Heads are charging al

READ ALSO: Former APGA senatorial candidate in Abia quits partisan politics

l kinds of unauthorized dues and levies on pupils and students in our public schools. In some cases, students are forced to buy books of all kinds at outrageous prices.

“The most disturbing is that some unscrupulous people are using the photograph of the Governor or his wife on the cover of such books without the approval of the Governor

“We hereby direct all School Heads involved in these illegal and unauthorized practices to stop forthwith and retrace their steps by withdrawing these books and refunding the illegal levies without delay.

“Any School head who flouts this order will have himself to blame as the Ministry of Education will not fold her hands and allow anybody to destroy state education system.”

Vanguard