Abia Assembly halts fee collection from fresh students by ABSU

…Says fees don’t reflect current economic situation in the country

The Abia State House of Assembly has ordered the immediate suspension of fees charged fresh students by the Abia State University (ABSU), noting that the fees did not reflect the current dire economic situation of the country.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, MNSE, announced the suspension on the floor of the House while ruling on a Matter of Urgent Public Importance raised by the Member representing Isiala Ngwa North, Hon. Ginger Onwusibe.

Onwusibe had, in his motion, declared that the fees currently being charged by ABSU, was “prohibitive and unrealistic,” lamenting that his “home had been besieged in the last few days by some members of my constituency who were worried that their children/ward could be denied higher education on the ground of the exorbitant fees which they said were far beyond their means.”

Contributing to the Motion, the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Uchendu, Hon. Chukwudi Apugo (Umuahia East), Hon. Mike Ukoha (Arochukwu) and Hon. Emeka Okoroafor (Isuikwuato), all decried the high fees and urged that the House intervened urgently.

When the matter was thrown open for voting after contributions from Members, the lawmakers voted that the collection of fees by Abia State University, Uturu, be stopped forthwith pending when the House Committee on Education turns in its report next Monday, October 7, 2019.

Vanguard