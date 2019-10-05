5 important things that happened in Nigeria today

Here are five notable events that happened in Nigeria today (30/10/2019).

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory against Atiku Abubakar in the February 23 presidential election.

The seven-man panel of the Supreme Court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Mohammed, dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for lack of merit. Complete News.

A giant wooden boat laden with one thousand two hundred and twenty-one bags of foreign parboiled rice smuggled into the country has been impounded by Nigerian Navy Ship, Victory in Calabar. Complete News.

The smuggled rice along with seven suspected crew members was on Wednesday handed over to Nigerian Customs Service Anti Snuggling Taskforce for further investigation and prosecution.

A Magistrate Court in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State, on Wednesday, 30th October 2019 discharged and acquitted 4 protesters arrested on August 5, 2019, during the RevolutionNow protest.

The court presided over by Magistrate II, Mr O. A. Onaguruwa, upheld the no-case submission made on behalf of the 4 protesters by Lagos-based lawyer and human rights activist, Mr Inibehe Effiong. Complete News.

The police in Edo state yesterday arraigned two personnel of the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC) 32-year-old Onotu John and 35 years old Francis Igboh allegedly killing a 38 years old Samuel Odion a passenger in a commercial while he was said to be defending the driver.

They were arraigned on a two-count charge and thereafter remanded in prison custody pending advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution for legal advice and case adjourned to November 12 for hearing by the trial judge, Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele. Complete News.

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sent an open letter to the US President Donald Trump asking him to exercise his constitutional powers.

This is in “pursuant to the Presidential Proclamations 7750 and 8697 to instruct the US Secretary of State and US Ambassador in Nigeria to temporarily ban Nigerian state governors and other senior public officials misusing the criminal justice system to jail journalists, bloggers and activists reporting on allegations of corruption from entering the US.” Complete News.

Vanguard News Nigeria.