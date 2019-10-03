3 killed, 8 injured over farmland in Nasarawa

By I David Odama

NO Fewer than three persons have been confirmed killed and eight others injured as a clash over farmland erupted in Mada station of Agidi Development Area of Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area in Nasarawa State.

The clash between two clans of, Agbashuru and Ikkah-Wangibi of Eggon tribe as two brothers have been laying claim to the rice farm, while the case is in court

The clash vanguard gathered started when both claimants met at the disputed farmland to start harvesting causing the residents to flee their homes.

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the incident, adding that one Nasiru Yakubu is receiving treatment in Eggon Hospital.

Chairman of Nasarawa Eggon Local Government, Mr Danladi Idris said security personnel have been deployed and that calm has to return to the area.