2023: Ughelli South leaders endorse Gbagi for governor

Emma Amaize, Effurun

Elders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State, have collectively endorsed former Minister of Education (State), Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, for 2023 governorship race.

The leaders led by the eldest politician in Ughelli South, Chief Eric Obofukoro, at a consultative meeting, weekend, blessed and prayed for him, saying that he was qualified and competent to steer the affairs of the state.

Besides Obofukoro, the prominent leaders of the area, including Chief Eric Obofukoro, Chief David Adasen, ex-council chair, Chief Collins Omonemu, Chief Tom Ovwere, former Commissioner, Delta Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Chief Amos Itihwe and Prince Macaulay Dase, gave their nod.

Others were Chief Emmanuel Ogbon, a one-time Commissioner, Chief Samuel Oboramohweyere, Col Morrison Ideh (retd.), former council chair, Chief Oviri Uto and Chief John Ewenede.

Chief (Mrs) Obofukoro, ex-PDP state woman leader, Chief Ruth Omajajah, Chief (Mrs) Cecelia Duku, Chief Josephine Oduaran led the women to the expanded consultative meeting.

Gbagi, who has been involved in series of consultations with political leaders, in the last few weeks, had earlier notified the elders and leaders of his intention to contest for governor in 2023.

He said, “The position of governor of Delta State will rotate to Delta Central Senatorial district at the end of the second tenure of the incumbent governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and I have come to seek your support and blessings.”

Gbagi extolled the leadership qualities of Governor Okowa, who he said has performed creditably since May 29, 2015 when he assumed office, and assured the leaders, “I will build and improve on Okowa’s achievements by bringing to bear in governance my wealth of business experience that I have worked hard to garner in a period of two decades.”

Meanwhile, a member of the Delta State Advisory and Peace Building Council, popularly known as Mother of PDP, Chief Judith Enamuotor, said she was at ease now that Gbagi is in the 2023 race.

She said during a consultation visit by the Gbagi Solidarity Movement, GSM, “When I heard of your consultations around the state and willingness to contest the 2023 governorship election, I said to myself, you have relieved me of my fears because when I looked round our people, our Urhobo people before your entry into the race, I became worried. Now that you are in the race, I have no problem anymore.”

“You have the pedigree to govern the state because you are one of us. We started the party, PDP together and you are one of the few that were there with us when PDP was launched in the state capital, Asaba, I will throw my weight behind you.”

The former Minister told her, “I am here to plead with you to join hands with me to turn the state around so that you can go home and rest as I will bring my wealth of experience to develop the state.

Vanguard News