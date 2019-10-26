By Nwafor Sunday

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, has on Saturday said that Igbo need two of their Governors and Senators that would voluntarily dump their respective parties and defect to the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, APC, for the actualization of 2023 Igbo Presidency goal.

The group revealed that one of the reasons Igbo have not become President for over twenty years in Nigeria, was because of the Political parties most of their politicians were into.

They said in other to have an edge over other Southern Zones in the 2023 Presidency, Igbo need at least two South East Governors and some senators to decamp to APC.

Disclosing this in a statement jointly signed by the President General, Mazi okechukwu Isiguzoro, and Secretary General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, respectively, the group opined, “We have observed that Igbo going so far based on political antecedents and activities, are traditionally PDP and APGA for almost two decades of Democracy in Nigeria.

“Igbo Youths observed that in other to have an edge over other Southern Zones over 2023 Presidency, we must have at least two South East Governors decamped to APC.

“Talks had already begun with some critical stakeholders to actualize this political balance in the South East.

“At least with three South East PDP Governors and two South East APC Governors before first quarter of 2021, Igbo stand a chance for presidency.

“We are independently sure that with two APC Governors from the South East, it will strengthen our collective bargain for a Nigerian President of Igbo stock come 2023 in both PDP and APC.

“We urge Igbo to use ” Anya Dee Nwamuo Lee ihe nno n’akpa” let’s despise the flaws of the past and flush it into the dustbin of history.

“We surely get two Igbo Presidential materials to fly PDP and APC tickets, especially those with the same pedigrees of Great Zik of Africa.

“We insists that Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide is not organizing any Award or Beauty pageant in Bayelsa, and we don’t support any candidate in Bayelsa Guber Candidate in the forthcoming elections.

“Those using Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths name are fraudulent elements and we disassociate ourselves, as Ohanaeze Ndigbo Bayelsa is not aware of the event.

“We urge those slated for the award to be wary of fraudsters who Masquerade as Igbo to extort unsuspecting public.

“We have dissolved the Bayelsa State Exco of Ohanaeze Youths whose tenure elapsed last February 2019, and the Bayelsa State Ohanaeze had constituted a new electoral body for the new elections. We therefore urge Igbo to vote their conscience in Bayelsa Governorship election.

