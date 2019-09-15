ZBM tasks Buhari on S-East Infrastructure

By Dennis Agbo
ONE of President Muhammadu Buhari’s support groups in the South-East, the Zikist-Buharist-Movement, ZBM, has urged the President to show more commitment in addressing the infrastructure deficiencies of the South-East.
It also told President Buhari that his victory at the presidential election petition tribunal should be a good ground to consummate rotational presidency and cede the 2023 Nigeria presidency to a person of South-East origin.
In its message, chairman and secretary of the group, Stanley Ohajuruka and Godwin Onwusi, respectively, said: “ZBM once more congratulates Mr. President and uses this victory to remind him to urgently address the dilapidated federal roads in the South-East, Second Niger Bridge, Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Railway line, the non-existence of gas pipelines in the region, especially Nnewi industrial zone and revamp Enugu Coal.
Omo-Agege condemns attack on Deltan celebrating Buhari’s tribunal victory(Opens in a new browser tab)
“The next four years is important, because of the trust international investors and lenders have in you due to your uncommon integrity quotient.”