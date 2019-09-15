Breaking News
ZBM tasks Buhari on S-East Infrastructure

By Dennis Agbo

ONE of President Muhammadu Buhari’s support groups in the South-East, the Zikist-Buharist-Movement, ZBM, has urged the President to show more commitment in addressing the infrastructure deficiencies of the South-East.

It also told President Buhari that his victory at the presidential election petition tribunal should be a good ground to consummate rotational presidency  and cede the 2023 Nigeria presidency to a person of South-East origin.

In its message, chairman and secretary of the group, Stanley Ohajuruka and Godwin Onwusi, respectively, said: “ZBM once more congratulates Mr. President and uses this victory to remind him to urgently address the dilapidated federal roads in the South-East, Second Niger Bridge, Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Railway line, the non-existence of gas pipelines in the region, especially Nnewi industrial zone and revamp Enugu Coal.

“The next four years is important, because of the trust international investors and lenders have in you due to your uncommon integrity quotient.”

