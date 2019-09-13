Youths task Enugu Council on development

By Dennis Agbo

YOUTHS from Oji-River local government area in Enugu state, have asked their local government council authority to provide development initiatives in the area.

They particularly challenged the council chairman, Mr. Harrison Okeke to step up actions towards tackling infrastructure decay in the area.

They said that health, social and educational facilities in the council are in dire need of upgrades.

The youths under the aegis of Save Oji River Now Initiative, SORNI, blamed the development hiccups on lack of accountability and open governance.

Addressing a press conference in Enugu, on Friday, the group through its Convener, kingsley Okah condemned political stakeholders in the area, whom he alleged were more interested in political horse-trading that will earn them appointments while overlooking the state of the council.

The group challenged the council boss to immediately embark on the repair and maintenance of access roads, provide teaching resources in the primary schools and urgently undertake massive face lift of educational facilities in the area.

“The Council should make primary health care centres functional in Oji River as their abandonment amount to monumental waste of public funds while the people are exposed to avoidable deaths.

“We urge the council to address the issue of open governance especially ast it affects budgeting, accountability and transparency. We think that lack of accountability has a direct bearing to the total collapse of public infrastructures in our LGA.

“Thus, we demand that public duty holders should adhere strictly to the tenets of open governance which will positively impact the above demands,” they said.

The group further stressed the need for the council boss to update the security plans of the council in line with the security initiatives of the state government in order to effectively protect the citizenry.

