Young Entrepreneur tasks youths on self motivation

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Youths especially in Plateau State have been encouraged not to waste any opportunity they have to empower themselves but rather invest the resources at their disposal, create wealth and add value not only to themselves but the society.

They were also urged not to blame their failure on poverty; instead, poverty should be the driving force that will ensure they engage in productive ventures that would change their lives for the better.

The advice was given in Jos, the Plateau State capital by an entrepreneur, Innocent Lot who started his clothing line, sixteen urban about six years ago with just N10, 000.

Lot in a chat with Vanguard in Jos stressed that creativity; truthfulness and staying focused are the keys needed to start-off in small business and once positive impacts are made, those who like your work and skills would patronize the business.

His words, “I studied Elect-Elect in Kaduna State Polytechnic and while in school, friends and people around admired the quality of my outfit and started giving me money to buy for them. That was where the idea of having a brand occurred to me. I started the sixteen urban brand with just N10, 000 and I was only designing for myself and my friends.

“When people saw what I was doing and how truthful I was, they brought their friends and family members to patronize me. I was able to produce very small quantity of four or five in a month then but with creativity, I now produce 100 T-Shirts in a month.

“Customers refer people to me and I put my work on the social media, people see what I do and place order for staff uniform, promo T-shirts, events sponsorship and others. People like quality because it lasts. I want to advice the youths to be self-motivated, creative and truthful, money would come if the right things are done.”

