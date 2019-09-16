Yoruba react to Akintoye’s leadership

Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

Reacting to his acceptance to be the Yoruba leader, the Yoruba Council of Elder, YCE said his choice is a welcome development. According to the Secretary-General of the council, Dr Kunle Olajide, the unity agenda he hinged his acceptance speech on is what the Yoruba nation needs at this time.

Dr Olajide said, “I was impressed by his acceptance speech. What is paramount to the Yoruba nation at this time is unity which he spoke on

extensively in the speech. But, Prof Akintoye needs a lot of leg walk and consultation to broaden his support. Whether he will handle this well or not, time will tell.

In his own comments, Comrade Mashood Erubami, the Convener of Voters Assembly, said his leadership will only be acceptable to all Yoruba if people like Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and his numerous loyalists support him, else he is likely to run into troubled water.

“There is nothing wrong in appointing him as the Yoruba leader and his nomination is very appropriate but it is not acceptable to all odua nation. He can only be acceptable to all Yoruba if somebody like.

Tinubu and his loyalists accept his leadership. If not, it will be difficult for him because it was just a group that nominated him without the inputs of other prominent Yoruba people and organisations

present.”

“Prof Akintoye is somebody who is well respected but the procedure for his nomination is flawed. He may be seen as the leader of a group. Somebody who is will be a Yoruba leader must be courageous,

honest and compassionate. All these qualities you would find in people like late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Senator Abraham Adesanya. He, too, shares these qualities, but the group that nominated him should have allowed relevant Yoruba groups and leaders to consider if he is qualified for it or not”.

