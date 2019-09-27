Some farmers in Damaturu, Yobe, have appealed to the state government to buy grains directly from farmers after harvests to boost the state agricultural revitalisation programme.

The farmers, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in separate interviews on Thursday said the government should provide a ready market for farmers to have value for their products.

Ali Mustapha, a retired civil servant, and farmer, said farmers should not be left to the mercy of shylock middlemen who crash the prices and hoard the commodities.

“The mopping of the products after harvests will make farming attractive and it should be part of the agricultural development plan of the state,” he said.

Abba Alkali, another farmer, said the harvests would serve as raw materials to the newly refurbished state-owned flour mills.

“With a ready market, agriculture in the state will be profitable with a room for more expansion of farming across the state,” he said.

Bakoro Musa, another farmer said, “presently, most of the farmers are cultivating cash crops, especially sesame seeds because it is more profitable than the food crops.”

Modu Bukar, commended Gov. Mai Mala Buni for providing tractors and fertiliser to farmers in the 17 local government areas of the state.

“Farmers before now do not have access to fertiliser which was banned in the state for security reasons.

“We are grateful that government has made it available and we will engage in irrigation farming after the rains,” he said.

Bunu Mohammad urged the government to explore and exploit the value chain in agriculture, adding “this will provide employment opportunities and wealth creation.”

NAN reports that the governor recently organised agricultural retreat for farmers and other stakeholders to chart a new course for agriculture in Yobe.

vanguard