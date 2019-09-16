Xenophobic attacks: Peter Oboh cautions against retaliatory attacks

By Benjamin Njoku

Former WBA International, British and Common Wealth Light Heavy Weight Boxing Champion, Peter Oboh, has urged Nigerians not to retaliate over the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other foreign nationals in South Africa.

Nigerians recently took to the streets in Lagos and some cities to attack South African-owned businesses operating in the country, following a growing outcry about the attacks on many Nigerians living in South Africa. This led to the temporary closure of some companies including MTN, Shoprite and others.

Reacting to the attack, Oboh told Nigerians to wait for the federal government to exhaust diplomatic means to sort things out with its South African counterpart.

According to Oboh, it’s clear that most Nigerians are mistaking Shoprite and other franchise with South African brand names to be owned by them.

“The truth is that the employers and the employees plus the land where those companies are built belong to Nigeria. South Africa has nothing really to do with this companies, they are all franchise. I am pleading with those in showbiz, sports men and the entire citizens of Nigeria, home and abroad not to use their own hand and confirm the allegation levelled against Nigeria as being as ‘a lawless country.’ We should be able to play a gentle man role and allow government to sort out issues diplomatically,” he pleaded.

Speaking further, Oboh commended President Buhari for his patriotic move to safeguard the lives of Nigerians in South Africa, and also, boycotting the World Economic Forum which was hosted in Cape Town recently over a wave of anti-migrant attacks in South Africa.

Vanguard