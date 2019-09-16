Xenophobia: Enugu Assembly seeks palliative for returnees

By Dennis Agbo

THE Enugu State House of Assembly has said it will commence a legislative framework to make provision for succour to natives of the state who were affected by the recent xenophobic attacks in South African.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon Edward Ubosi made the disclosure in a statement in Enugu on Monday.

He welcomed victims of the attacks from the state and assured them that the legislative arm of the state will initiate moves within its powers to find palliatives for them.

The speaker also condemned the attacks on some Africans residing in South Africans, adding that the attacks were inhuman, counter-productive, anti-African unity and repugnant to the development of the African continent.

“The Enugu State House of Assembly will initiate the framework to enhance the returnees’ economic reintegration and resettlement to enable them to overcome the trauma and economic losses they encountered in South Africa.

“We also appeal to corporate bodies, philanthropists, and religious organizations to initiate schemes and programmes aimed at alleviating the plights of the victims,” Ubosi pleaded.

He commended efforts of the federal government and the management of the Air Peace Airline towards evacuating willing returnees back to Nigeria, and advised South Africa Immigration authorities not to unnecessarily make the exercise burdensome.

Vanguard