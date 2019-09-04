Breaking News
Xenophobia attack: Group issues 24hrs ultimatum to address attack on Nigerians

By Chinedu Adonu

FOLLOWING the recent attack on Nigerians at South Africa, Ndigbo United Forum World Wide have  issued a 24 hours ultimatum  to  South Africa Government to address the issue.

This call was made in a statement issued to pressmen in Enugu by the media and publicity secretary of the group, Comr, Chieso Aninwagwa on Wednesday.

She stated that the attack against Nigerians especially Ndigbo in South Africa has gone beyond diplomatic approach.

She warned that if the perpetrators of this crime are not apprehended and brought to book, that Ndigbo  have no other choice than to mobilized across Nigeria to short down all South Africa Establishment in Nigeria.

“Enough of this humiliation and vandalization of properties own by Nigerians especially Ndigbo.

“We are moving for reprisal to stop this senseless killing and attack on Ndigbo and Nigerians at large in South Africa.

“We are given south African government 24 hour to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to book”, She said.

