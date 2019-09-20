Woman steals two-month-old baby from mother in Ekiti 

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti- An unidentified woman has reportedly stolen a two-month-old baby from his mother.

It was gathered that the incident occurred this afternoon at the State Secretariat in Ado Ekiti.

An eyewitness revealed that the woman deceived the mother of the infant boy to follow her to the State Secretariat to collect some relief materials being given by the government to flood victims.

On getting there, she collected the child and a cell phone from the mother and asked her to buy a recharge card but ran away with the baby before the arrival of the woman.

Narrating her ordeal, the woman who was sobbing profusely, claimed that the abductor whom she suspected to be from the Eastern part of the country had been patronizing her at the Oja-oba market where she sells soup ingredients since Monday on daily basis.

She said the suspect informed her on Wednesday that she would take her to the State Secretariat where her husband works and that the husband would facilitate the relief materials for her.

Also read:

She explained that the woman came to her shop with a list of possible beneficiaries and included her name making her believe that she was being favoured.

According to her, the IBO woman who had become a regular customer had this morning invited her to the Secretariat and pretended to be waiting for someone, having entered one or two offices under the pretence of making some arrangements.

The woman, who claimed she had lost a child recently before the delivery of the stolen boy, said the IBO woman collected her phone and the baby and gave her money to buy recharge card quickly so as to make an urgent call and by the time she came back, the woman had fled with her baby.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, said “the story is trending but I’m yet to be briefed. You can be rest assured that as soon as the incident is confirmed, we shall go to public with it”