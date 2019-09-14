Wike to Rivers People: Make sacrifices for clean, peaceful state

…Receives traditional coronation in Elelenwo

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, has charged people of the state to make sacrifices to ensure the state is clean and peaceful.

Wike also reiterated his commitment to the development of the state, noting that he would do anything to transform the state for better.

The Governor spoke yesterday while receiving the traditional coronation as the Eze Omekwaeli ke nbom Elelenwo community, just after commissioning the 5.6km dual carriage Rumuokwurusi-Elelenwo-Akpajo road, remained Justice Iche Ndu road, as part event for his second term 100 days in office.

Wike warned traders and tricycle operators to steer clear the newly commissioned road, noting that the cleanliness of the road must be maintained.

He said: “This road was not constructed by ordinary company. I did not do this road for businesswomen and Keke (tricycle) riders to spoil it.

“The task force must be effective to ensure that traders do not take over the road. We as a people must make sacrifices to keep Port Harcourt neat and peaceful.

“Because of Justice Iche Ndu, this road was abandoned by the previous administration, and for that reason, we remain this road after him.”

Wike disclosed that the three flyovers to be constructed by his administration would be flagged off in October, adding that money for the project has been set aside by the government.

The governor, while promising to use part of the vast land used by the Rivers State Television Authority to build a police station for the community, elevated the stool of Elelenwo community to a second class status.

Wike stated that he would do anything for Rivers people, adding that the state stood by him against all odds.

“I will come here and see how we can carve out a place here, RSTV premises, so you can have a police station. Other communities should emulate from this community.

“I will continue to do anything for Rivers people. I will not sell Rivers for anybody. Rivers people supported me even when I am not the most intelligent person in the state.”

Meanwhile, the Paramount Ruler of Elelenwo Community, His Royal Highness, Dr Sunny Chuku, declared September 14th as Elelenwo Day to celebrate the magnanimity of the governor.

