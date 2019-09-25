Why we chose to celebrate culture in ‘Yoruba Ni Mi’ ― Street Billionaires

Chocolate City signed music group, Street Billionaires, a music band including Blessing Akiode Mariam, a.k.a Candy, Adekunle Marshall, a.k.a Lemon, Akande Olashile Juwonlo, a.k.a Ijay, and Akorede Ayantunji, a.k.a Gbafun, recently released the video for their latest hit single, ‘Yoruba Ni Mi’.

Speaking on the song which is currently enjoying massive airplay on radio and TV stations across Nigeria, the band’s spokesperson, simply known as Don L37 explained why the music group chose to celebrate the Yoruba culture in the song, unlike some of their counterparts who glorify cybercrime, youthful exuberance, flamboyant lifestyle, love, nudity, among many other societal banes.

“We are all from the southwestern part of Nigeria so we just decided to celebrate the beauty of our culture. The simple idea behind celebrating culture in the song is because we are proud of our culture.”

Speaking further, he noted that moving away from the music trend was a conscious step aimed at changing the music narrative by setting a new trend for other musicians to emulate.

“There is a popular saying that change is the only constant thing in life, understanding this principle we decided to be trendsetters and not followers, having said all that, we are on a long term mission.”

The group who would be releasing their much-anticipated EP titled ‘Street Born, on Friday, September 27, 2019, shed light on their choice of EP title.

“We are trying to communicate with our fan and music lovers hustling on the streets to let them know that they are not alone because we understand every angle of the street hustle.”

Speaking on why they chose to name their music group ‘Street billionaires, he said; “In a world filled with so much negativity, we felt the need to create, a prestigious brand name that would inspire kids like us, who grew up in the street to be more.”

