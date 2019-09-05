Why many Nigerians are still extremely poor — Lagos cleric

By Gabriel Olawale

GENERAL Overseer of High Tower Prayer Ministry Inc, Prophet Rufus Ikotun said that as long as people believe in prayer than work, many Nigerians will continue to live in extreme poverty.

Speaking ahead of a month programme slated for September to commemorate the 10th anniversary of HTPM Worldwide, Ikotun said that no matter how hard one prays, a fish will not swim into the kitchen from the river.

He said: “HTPM is a prayer church that revives the world through the ministry of prayer, prophecy, word and praise. But what I used to tell people is that they need to work and pray. Many people believe in prayer than work and that is the reason things are not going right.

“No matter how hard you pray, fish will not swim into your kitchen. You need to go to the river. I do tell people to pray as if no work can help and work as if prayer cannot help.”

Ikotun said that the church 10th anniversary, which will run through September, will begin with 3-days power-packed revival tagged: Mighty man of Jacob at Fortress Land Ipaja on 1st to 3rd.

“Other lineup programmes include covenant day of possibility, grace for continuity, overcoming financial hardship, the pride of a woman, breaking limitations, unlimited God, praise night, dream chaser, gratitude among others.”

