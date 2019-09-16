Why I’m leaving PDP — Olafemi

By Boluwa Obahopo

Former Governor of Kogi State, Chief Clarence Olafemi has said his weekend visitation to Governor Yahaya Bello was because of impunity in the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Speaking at his residence in Lokoja, yesterday, Olafemi also said he will soon dump PDP for the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state. His move is expected to boost the chances of Governor Bello in the November 16 poll.

He noted that the PDP has cheated on him several times and he cannot continue to stay in the party. “I am one of the strong members of PDP in the state yet the National Working Committee, NWC, failed to recognize my inpute and effort for the party.

“I was the running mate to Jubril Isah in 2015 governorship election of the party but we were later replaced by the party, which brought in Captain Idris Wada and Yomi Awoniyi as running mate without any reason.

“In 2019 general election, I was one of the senatorial aspirants from Kogi West, I was denied the ticket and stopped from contesting as the party imposed Senator Dino Melaye who just decamped from APC back to the PDP.

“My Governorship aspirant in the just concluded primary of the party, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim Idris was denied the governorship ticket of the party by some powers that be in the party and gave victory to Engr. Musa Wada because they hate Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, the former governor of the state.

“With all these impunities, how do you expect me to continue staying in PDP? I am not the first person to decamp from one party to another. President Muhammadu Buhari and my mentor, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, all decamped from one party to another. I am not going to be the first or the last.

“I had a fruitful discussion with Governor Yahaya Bello and I am very satisfied with the outcome of our meeting.”

Chief Olafemi who was also a former speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly noted that he will follow due process when decamping to the APC very soon.

