Why I split Ministry of Power, Works and Housing — Buhari

Says his govt must not fail Nigerians

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari explained, yesterday, that he decided to split the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing and that of Transportation and Aviation to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of infrastructure delivery programmes and projects.

President Buhari also reiterated that majority of Nigerians, who voted for his government, gave a clear mandate that included enhancement of the security of lives and property across the entire country, create a diversified and inclusive economy that will bring prosperity to all and to install governance and accountability in systems and processes, with a view to eliminating corruption.

Speaking in his remarks at the first Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting in the second term of his administration, at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, Buhari tasked the cabinet members to work as a team to achieve the desired result.

He said: “Let me make a few remarks at the maiden Next Level Federal Executive Council meeting. For the new cabinet members, this weekly meeting presents an opportunity to know your fellow ministers and exchange ideas with the goal of perfecting our stated policies, which will positively impact on Nigerians.

“In the recently concluded elections, majority of Nigerians who voted for us gave a clear mandate to enhance the security of lives and property across the entire country, to create a diversified and inclusive economy that will bring prosperity to all, and to install governance and accountability in our systems and processes, thereby eliminating corruption.

“Therefore, all ideas and projects that will contribute to achieving these goals shall be foremost in our deliberations.”

Noting that decision to re-appoint returning ministers was based on merit, the President said: “During our first term, you executed your mandate diligently in a patriotic manner. I expect you all to double your efforts in this second term.

“To enhance service delivery, we decided to restructure some functions, which led to the creation of new ministries to achieve our goal of economic diversification and inclusive growth.

“For example, we merged the Ministry of Finance with that of Budget and National Planning. We also created a Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs and Disasters Management and Social Development to fully institutionalise our various interventions that support some of the poorest and most distressed citizens of our country.

“Furthermore, we split the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing and Ministry of Transportation and Aviation to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of our infrastructure delivery programmes and projects.

“On security, keeping in mind the need to improve on our achievements, we created the Ministry of Police Affairs to oversee the development and implementation of strategies that will enhance Nigeria’s internal security in synergy with other security and intelligence agencies.

“This will include supporting the re-establishment of civil authority in the liberated areas of the North-East. We also created a new Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs. This ministry will manage key projects and initiatives of the Presidency.

‘’The minister’s role will include coordination of multi-agencies and inter-ministry functions as designated by the President. I have instructed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to draft a schedule of ministerial responsibilities for my review and final approval.”

President Buhari changed ministers to work in harmony with one another, stressing that communication and team work were the hallmarks of success.

“ I will conclude by tasking you all to keep in mind the oath you took in this very room three weeks ago. As a government, our focus must remain that of safeless service. The safety, security and prosperity of Nigeria’s 200 million people are our responsibility, we must not fail them, “ he said.

In attendance were the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, Head of Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita, and National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Monguno.

Recall that after confirmation of the appointment of the 43 ministers by the Senate and a two-day retreat in the Banquet Hall, the ministers were sworn in by the President on August 21, 2019.

The ministers after the swearing in, were given some weeks to familiarize themselves with their ministries.