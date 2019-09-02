By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – BOUCHI Nsirim, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has said comments by Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, on Rivers state chapter of the party often generate heat because people always see his views as views of everybody.



Nsirim, also a Trustee of good governance advocacy group, Unity House Foundation (UHF) made the observation yesterday in Port Harcourt in response to recent criticism against Amaechi, including that from Sen Maganus Abe, following the Transport Minister’s charge to Rivers APC members to prepare for looming party congresses.

Nsirim said, “ “This kind of heat over the Honourable Minister’s comment is expected where you have diverse views. You know the problem we have been having in the past is that people always see the views of the leader of our party, Amaechi as views of everybody. He is one individual.”

Also read:

In related response on the recent criticism against Amaechi, UHF Chairman, Chris Onuoha, said, “I don’t see anything wrong, myself, with what Amaechi said. There is congress coming. We should know we will have one. So, if the Honourable Minister says go and prepare for it, what is wrong with that?

“Amaechi did not call for congress, but merely said go and prepare for congress, to create awareness and remind people that congress is coming so they can up their game and prepare for the congress. I don’t think any conflict should come out of that.

“It is the national leadership of the party that will tell us the date for the congress. Politicking is a day-to-day thing. There is nothing wrong it telling you as a member of the party that in no distance time, we are going to have the congress of our party.”

Vanguard