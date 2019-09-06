When Fayemi moves rebrand Ekiti’s battered image

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

CATALOGUING how the emergence of Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has changed the political narrative of the state shouldn’t be a difficult one for any political watchers in Ekiti and the Country as a whole.

Unlike his tortuous 2007-2010 political journey, his emergence this time around, was less bumpy but not without judicial and political hurdles, a semblance of his travails, during his first coming but was quickly nipped in the bud by string of judicial victories culminated by the Supreme Court’s declaration.

However, analysts and political watchers in the state are of the view that Fayemi must guard against distraction from what Ekiti people elected him to do, by striking a balance between being the Governor of Ekiti State and his new role as the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum

The battle to restore value

Less than one year since taking over the saddle of leadership of the state, political pundits opine that governance has taken a new shape, a clear departure from the ‘bolekaja’, structureless, impulsive and totally disorganised system that characterised the previous administration.

Changing the story

But all these have changed, with the good by approach of Governor Fayemi, who many describe as a member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s kitchen cabinet.

His style of governance has brought many goodwill to the state.

Unlike his first coming, when he abandoned politics to his aides, this time around, he has not only taken charge but is in control of both governance and politics.

Also, he has brought his wealth of experience and extensive web of connections as a former cabinet Minister to Ekiti. He calls the shots from every direction.

Little wonder his recent election as the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, which was not only a fait accompli, but a boost to his political profile.

Aside from re-invigorating many of his projects which Fayose had abandoned to rot, he has also initiated many, which according to him are of significant and economic beneficial to the state.

Abrogation of developmental levies

One of the very first populists move by Fayemi after assuming office was the abolition of the N1000 developmental fees per term, being paid by students in both public and private schools in the state.

Fight against school drop-outs

Another war, Fayemi appeared to be winning, is the onslaught against increasing number of school drop outs in the state, which was a fallout of the imposition of developmental on students of publics schools in the state by the Fayose led administration, parents were withdrawing their wards from schools, leading to Ekiti being classified as having the highest rate of school drop outs in Southwest. This is no longer the case since the abolition of the fees and promulgation of law proscribing the practice, coupled with introduction of school feeding, students enrolment in school have skyrocketed.

Tackling poverty

One of the weapons of tackling poverty and rejigging the state’s economy is the regular payment of salaries. This has become a tradition of the Fayemi led administration, since assumption of office in October 16, 2018, salaries and pensions are being paid as at when due.

Revival of decayed infrastructure

Virtually all the infrastructure in the state were in comatose.

Perhaps, this made him to approach the Africa Development Bank, AfDB, not only to help rehabilitate the decayed infrastructure, which include some critical roads, but to also upgrade them.

This is aside from the $55m he secured from the World Bank for the revitalisation and treatment of Ero dam.

Other projects which the AfDB is willing to support are the Ekiti Airport, the Ekiti Knowledge zone (a smart city to promote knowledge economy) and the agriculture processing zone project, all geared towards improving infrastructure and socio– economic development of the state.

A year after it was shut down by previous administration, Gossy Water has commenced full scale production of the popular table water brand.

Also,300 youths are expected to get employment.

Ikogosi warm spring resort which had hitherto gone under, has been revived, rehabilitated and had also commenced operations.

