The Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu, has again vowed not to relent in his efforts to make Nigeria free from all forms of corruption.

Magu gave this assurance on Saturday, September 14, 2019, while speaking on the achievements of the Ilorin zonal office of the Commission in a live programme at Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Harmony 103.5 FM, Idofian, Kwara State.

Magu, who spoke through the Ilorin Zonal Head of the Commission, Mr Isyaku Sharu, stated that the anti-graft body would continue to discharge its responsibilities to the people without fear or favour.

“We are professionals, we work based on petition and intelligence and we cannot afford to fail the people. The Commission ensures that there is a prima- facie case against someone before we take him to Court. We go after people who are corrupt irrespective of tribe, gender or religion.

“Section 7 of the EFCC Establishment Act, gives us special powers to investigate and prosecute anyone who has committed an economic or financial crime”, he said.

The EFCC boss disclosed that the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Commission has so far secured 26 convictions since it started operations in February 2019, adding that more than 10 corruption cases are ongoing before both the Federal and Kwara State High Courts.

“We make sure that we are on top of our job because we are professionals, we don’t do unlawful arrest, the Commission gathers enough facts and evidence to link the suspects to the crime they are being accused of before making arrests. We ascertained the veracity of the petitions before arrest”, he stated.

He also appealed to members of the public, especially the people of Kwara, Kogi and Ekiti States to continue partnering with the EFCC, in order to succeed in the ongoing fight against corruption.

“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to members of the public to give us support because the fight against corruption should be everybody’s business; parents should take care of their children because they are the leaders of tomorrow”, he said

He used the occasion to thank members of the Kwara State Judiciary and Federal High Court, Ilorin for supporting the anti-graft efforts of the Commission.

