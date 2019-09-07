Welish Orphans Centre to the rescue

By Charles S. Uzoukwu

The Welish Orphans Centre, is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) conceptualised to carter for adult orphans, who were unlucky to be adopted from their various orphanage homes.

The Centre is duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) with Reg.No. CAC/IT/No.133340. Subsequently we have notified the Social Department Secretariat of FCT Administration Abuja, through our application of August 15, 2019.

The paramount objective of Welish NGO is to properly empower these adult orphans through skills acquisition for self reliant, particularly those who were not opportune to be adopted. It is gratifying to mention the enormous contributions of all the orphanage homes across the country, towards the sustainability and well-being of these unfortunate ones in our society.

Welish is established to render complementary humanitarian services to these adult orphans and will welcome useful ideas from various homes, that will enhance her activities. However our activities will not invalidate the possibility of their adoptions to interested parties.

Welish Orphans Centre hopes to work in synergy with some of these reputable organisations, that run training and skills acquisition programmes here in Nigeria – organisations like – Tony Elumelu Foundation, NDDC, ITF, NDE, PTDF, UNESCO, and InspirationAfrica@yahoo.com. etc. We will also liaise with law enforcement agencies to enlist interested ones amongst them into various units, especially, males who would have acquired driving skills through our trainings.

The Orphans Centre will collaborate with orphanage homes in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, through advertisement in our national newspapers among others, for her empowerment programmes and other activities. The Founder/CEO, Mrs. Ngozi Ijeoma Uzoukwu JP, is a retired National Assembly assistant director, who had a one-year contract assignment with the Supreme Court. She was inspired by her regular visits to orphanages in Abuja as a philanthropist. During those visits, she was overwhelmed by the plight of adult orphans.

Meanwhile, Mrs Uzoukwu calls on public spirited Nigerians and organisations to work in synergy with the Welish Centre, to ameliorate the sufferings of these less privileged ones in our society and beyond.

The Centre hereby looks forward to partner with governmental and non-governmental organisations for the good of our benefactors. The motivating factor is to prevent these people from being susceptible to abuse that would endanger their lives, either through kidnapping, raping, robbery and prostitution etc. Irrespective of their present status, the public should not forget that they are Nigerians and deserve equal rights and privileges with others.

Vanguard